 Ethiopian Volcanic Ash Drifts Over India As DGCA Issues Advisory: Will It Impact Air Quality In Delhi-NCR?
AditiUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 08:52 AM IST
Ethiopian Volcanic Ash Drifts Over India As DGCA Issues Advisory: Will It Impact Air Quality In Delhi-NCR? | ANI/X

New Delhi: A vast cloud of volcanic ash from Ethiopia has travelled across northwestern India, raising questions over whether the drifting plume could worsen Delhi-NCR's already deteriorating air quality.

While visibility and flight schedules were disrupted overnight, early reports suggest the plume's altitude has kept pollution levels largely unaffected.

DGCA Flags Aviation Risks

Ash from the Hayli Gubbi volcano, which erupted on Sunday, November 23, for the first time in nearly 10,000 years, moved across Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR and Punjab. Airlines including Akasa Air, IndiGo and KLM cancelled flights as the plume drifted eastward.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued an advisory on Monday, November 24, asking airlines and airports to prepare for possible operational disruptions, with authorities tracking the cloud as it continues to move across the region.

The India Meteorological Department said the ash was circulating above 10 km, limiting its impact on Delhi’s air at ground level. The IMD added that any effect on Indian cities would likely last only a few hours as the plume continues its rapid eastward progression.

Delhi-NCR Air Quality Still In 'Very Poor' Range

Delhi’s air quality on Tuesday, November 25, remained lodged in the upper end of the very poor category, with the overall AQI touching 363. This was a marginal improvement from Monday but several stations still breached the 400 mark and entered the severe zone. Rohini recorded 416, while Anand Vihar logged 401. Jahangirpuri and Wazirpur stood at 400 at 8:00 am.

Neighbouring cities continued to fare poorly. Noida registered an AQI of 390 after briefly slipping into the severe category over the weekend. Ghaziabad recorded 348 and Gurugram 311. Faridabad, at 222, remained in the poor bracket.

Under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan, all government offices and private establishments in Delhi have been told to operate with 50 percent staff on site, with the remaining employees working from home. Essential services such as hospitals, fire departments, public transport and water and sanitation operations are exempt from the restrictions.

