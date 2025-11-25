Bihar Water Resources Dept’s X Account Remains Hacked For 9 Months; Govt Deletes Post Praising Hitler, Mussolini After Backlash | X

Bihar: The verified X account of Bihar’s Water Resources Department remained compromised for nine months, carrying a post praising Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini without the government noticing it.

The post, uploaded in February, described their ideology as “perfect” and only disappeared on Monday, November 24, after it went viral and provoked criticism from netizens.

Have a look at it here:

A screengrab of the now-deleted post. | X

Controversial post stayed online unnoticed since February

The photo, featuring the two dictators, labelled them “two of the most influential politicians of the 20th century.” Officials later admitted that the account had been hacked in February. Over several months, the hackers repeatedly altered the account’s name and username, leaving the department unaware of what was being posted in its name.

The lapse drew attention to the department’s lack of digital oversight. Observers questioned how a government handle could stay hacked for so long, particularly when the post had been publicly visible for nine months. The department deleted it only after intense online backlash on Monday.

Retweets, tourist photos and political posts raise questions over digital vigilance

During the period of compromise, the account retweeted an eclectic mix of content that bore no relation to the department’s work. These reportedly included Portugal tourism photos, posts from Donald Trump on Truth Social, and even a picture marking his wedding anniversary with Melania Trump. The last official post from the department had been made more than nine months ago.

The episode has renewed questions over the Bihar government’s digital surveillance practices. Online users pointed to the long delay in detection and removal, calling it an example of administrative neglect. The department has now taken down the controversial post, but the prolonged visibility of the hacked content drew criticism on the state’s handling of official communication channels.