Essential items tougher to come by as stores run out of groceries and medicines amid coronavirus lockdown

What and how essential are 'essentials' that are not listed in the government's list of essentials? Well, most of the essential items that we use in our daily routine has been missing from the grocery store shelves as these stores have run out of stock amid the lockdown.

Online stores that are doing home delivery of essentials in the state are restricting themselves to flour, pulses, rice, and cooking oil while daily use items like toothpaste, soaps, detergents, biscuits, diapers, candles, mosquito repellant, tea are not in the list.

"We have run out of toothpaste and the online stores do not show this as a shopping option. Two websites have put up the 'not available' sign on toothpastes. When we called up the store, they said that they are delivering only essentials till the lockdown is lifted. Now how do we manage without toothpaste? We will have to rub salt on teeth perhaps," said Renu Saxena, homemaker from Prayagraj.

Most of the small grocery stores that cater to a particular locality have run out of items like detergents, mosquito repellants, tea, candles and batteries.