Entire rail ticketing system to go digital

New Delhi: The Indian Railways is converting the entire rail system digital to prohibit bogus tickets by the brokers.



The Railway Board has issued a circular to all zonal railway general managers that five printing presses of the Railways located at Byculla in Mumbai, Howrah, Shakoorbasti in Delhi, Royapur in Chennai and Sikandarabad will be shut down and instead printing of 19% counter tickets will be outsources to 74% private printing presses.



These presses have been printing 95% of the railway tickets for reserved and unreserved allocations while the Railways' own five presses wewre printing only 5% ticket.



At present, 81% of the tickets are booked online as e-ticket while only 19% tickets are bought from the counters.

