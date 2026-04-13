'Entertainment Ke Liye Banaya Tha': Monalisa’s Husband’s Look-Alike Clears Air On Viral Video

Left: Arvind Kumar Joshi Right: Farman Khan |

A video went viral on social media on Sunday, in which Mahakumbh fame Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan, was seen claiming that she had gone missing and that he had come to Rajasthan to find her. However, it has now come to light that the man in the video is not Khan, but his lookalike. In a clarification video, the lookalike introduced himself as Arvind Kumar Joshi from Balotra in Rajasthan.

"Mera purpose nahi tha vo video banane ka, Maine video entertainment ke liye banaya tha, jo Farhan ya Farman merko samaj rahe ho vo main nahi hu."

Which roughly translates to: "My intention was not to make that video; I made it for entertainment. I am not the person you think I am, whether Farhan or Farman."

Earlier in the viral video, the lookalike had said that he had come to Jodhpur and would spend the entire day there finding her. He also appealed to people to inform him if they found her.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has stayed Farmaan Khan's arrest until May 20 in connection with a Madhya Pradesh case accusing him of abduction.

Read Also Viral Kumbh Girl Monalisa Is Minor; FIR Filed Against Husband Farman Khan Under POCSO Act

The order was issued by Justice Kausar Edappagath while considering an anticipatory bail plea filed by the couple, who stated that they fell in love while acting in a Malayalam film and got married in Kerala on March 11.

The Kerala High Court had earlier issued an order on March 23 staying the arrest of the two in the abduction case until the next posting date, noting that they were “residing as husband and wife”. On April 8, the court extended the stay until May 20.

Notably, the Kerala Police clarified that there was no lapse on their part regarding the conduct of the girl’s marriage. They submitted a report to the DGP stating that her age had been confirmed as 18 based on the Aadhaar card produced by her and verified through the official online portal.