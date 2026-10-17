Encounter Breaks Out In J&K's Kupwara After Alert Troops Spot Suspicious Movement Along LoC In Keran Sector | Representational Image

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, officials said.

However, it is not yet clear whether it was an infiltration attempt, they said.

Alert troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in the Jumgund area of Keran sector in the north Kashmir district, and challenged and intercepted the terrorists early Saturday, the officials said.

The operation is underway, and further details are awaited, they added.

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