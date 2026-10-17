Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.1 Jolts Shimla In Early Morning Hours | Video | X

Shimla: An earthquake struck Shimla in Himachal Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday, with tremors recorded at 4:36 AM, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The magnitude 4.1 earthquake was recorded at Latitude 31.298 N, Longitude 77.529 E at a Depth of 10 kilometres.

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EQ of M: 4.1, On: 17/10/2026 04:36:27 IST, Lat: 31.298 N, Long: 77.529 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @tummalasrini @GSuresh_NCS @ndmaindia https://t.co/iYk7TgrD1w— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 16, 2026

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Further details regarding the impact of the earthquake, including any reports of damage, are awaited.

Earlier on October 6, earthquake tremors were felt across the Delhi-NCR region, with the epicentre of the quake located in Uttarakhand, according to the NCS.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 had struck Chamoli in Uttarakhand at 10:22 pm IST.

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