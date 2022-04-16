Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in J&K's Anantnag district

An encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces at Watnar, Kokernag area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, the police and security personnel said, ANI reported.

Police and security forces are deployed at the spot. It is being told that a few terrorists are suspected to be hiding in the area.

Acting on specific input about the presence of militants in the Watnar area of Kokernag in the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said, PTI reported.

"#Encounter has started at Watnar, #Kokernag area of #Anantnag district. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

While a gunbattle is underway, further details are awaited.

this is a developing story

(with sources inputs)

