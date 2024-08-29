Encounter Breaks Out Between Forces & Terrorists In J&K's Rajouri

J&K: Encounter With Security Forces | Representative image

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Budhal in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

Police said on Wednesday night that a search operation was launched by security forces in the general area of Kheri Mohra Lathi village and Danthal area.

"During search operation, a contact was established with terrorists and an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces near Kheri Mohra area," police said.

The operation started after a joint team of police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in that area. There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated. Security forces have also taken casualties.

Initially confined to Poonch and Rajouri districts, terrorist activities are now spreading across other areas of Jammu, areas that were relatively free from such incidents until a few years ago like the Chenab valley that was declared militancy-free, and Udhampur and Kathua.

The highly trained terrorists have been ambushing vehicles and using grenades and armor-piercing bullets, as well as M4 assault rifles. Sources say the rising militancy and the use of sophisticated weapons by terrorists indicate a significant escalation in the threat level.

The frequent attacks have sparked political criticism, calls for stronger security measures, and heightened public concern. Analysts say that over the last couple years the Pir Panjal region dividing Kashmir Valley with Jammu has witnessed a surge in militancy.

The relentless anti-terror operations in Kashmir have pushed terrorists to the mountains where they hide and wait for the right moment to carry out attacks on security forces.

Analysts add that a comprehensive strategy is needed to address the increasing militancy in Jammu involving enhanced intelligence gathering and better coordination among security forces. The series of terror attacks also highlight the urgency of reassessing and strengthening the security grid to ensure the safety and stability of the region.