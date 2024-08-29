 Encounter Breaks Out Between Forces & Terrorists In J&K's Rajouri
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaEncounter Breaks Out Between Forces & Terrorists In J&K's Rajouri

Encounter Breaks Out Between Forces & Terrorists In J&K's Rajouri

The operation started after a joint team of police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 07:45 AM IST
article-image
J&K: Encounter With Security Forces | Representative image

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Budhal in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

Police said on Wednesday night that a search operation was launched by security forces in the general area of Kheri Mohra Lathi village and Danthal area.

"During search operation, a contact was established with terrorists and an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces near Kheri Mohra area," police said.

The operation started after a joint team of police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in that area. There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated. Security forces have also taken casualties.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC: Western And Central Railways Report Over 52,000 Deaths On Tracks In 15 Years, Urged To Implement Safety Measures
Bombay HC: Western And Central Railways Report Over 52,000 Deaths On Tracks In 15 Years, Urged To Implement Safety Measures
Mumbai: BMC's 458 Dustbins Worth ₹10.97 Lakh Go Missing In H-East Ward; Kalina Residents Demand Answers
Mumbai: BMC's 458 Dustbins Worth ₹10.97 Lakh Go Missing In H-East Ward; Kalina Residents Demand Answers
Chandivali ₹12.50 Crore Pressure Cooker Scam: Police Probe Hits Roadblock Due To Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Complainant Demands MLA’s Statement
Chandivali ₹12.50 Crore Pressure Cooker Scam: Police Probe Hits Roadblock Due To Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Complainant Demands MLA’s Statement
Mumbai: PIL Challenges Govt Circular Reducing Police Security Charges For MCA For IPL
Mumbai: PIL Challenges Govt Circular Reducing Police Security Charges For MCA For IPL

Initially confined to Poonch and Rajouri districts, terrorist activities are now spreading across other areas of Jammu, areas that were relatively free from such incidents until a few years ago like the Chenab valley that was declared militancy-free, and Udhampur and Kathua.

The highly trained terrorists have been ambushing vehicles and using grenades and armor-piercing bullets, as well as M4 assault rifles. Sources say the rising militancy and the use of sophisticated weapons by terrorists indicate a significant escalation in the threat level.

The frequent attacks have sparked political criticism, calls for stronger security measures, and heightened public concern. Analysts say that over the last couple years the Pir Panjal region dividing Kashmir Valley with Jammu has witnessed a surge in militancy.

Read Also
Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Terrorist Killed In Baramulla Encounter; Security Forces Continue Operation
article-image

The relentless anti-terror operations in Kashmir have pushed terrorists to the mountains where they hide and wait for the right moment to carry out attacks on security forces.

Analysts add that a comprehensive strategy is needed to address the increasing militancy in Jammu involving enhanced intelligence gathering and better coordination among security forces. The series of terror attacks also highlight the urgency of reassessing and strengthening the security grid to ensure the safety and stability of the region.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Encounter Breaks Out Between Forces & Terrorists In J&K's Rajouri

Encounter Breaks Out Between Forces & Terrorists In J&K's Rajouri

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: West Bengal Assembly To Hold Special Session To Pass Bill Proposing...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: West Bengal Assembly To Hold Special Session To Pass Bill Proposing...

Satish Kumar Appointed As New Chairman And CEO Of Railway Board, First Dalit To Hold Position

Satish Kumar Appointed As New Chairman And CEO Of Railway Board, First Dalit To Hold Position

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Slams UP Govt’s New Social Media Policy, Calls Payment To Influencers...

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee Slams UP Govt’s New Social Media Policy, Calls Payment To Influencers...

PM Modi Extends Best Wishes To Indian Contingent At Paris Paralympics 2024: 'Everyone Is Rooting For...

PM Modi Extends Best Wishes To Indian Contingent At Paris Paralympics 2024: 'Everyone Is Rooting For...