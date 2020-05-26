Employee at AIIMS Delhi dies of coronavirus; hospital general secretary says he wasn't wearing protective gear

The senior sanitation supervisor at All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, Heera Lal, succumbed to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 on Monday morning. While his death has been a tragedy, questions are being raised on the way the hospital administration handled the situation.

According to a report in the Tribune that quoted the General Secretary Kuldip Singh, Heera Lal was not provided any protective gear. Singh also alleged that a single blood test was conducted on Heera Lal when he fell ill last Tuesday and was asked to go home.

Singh also alleged that the COVID-19 test was done only after his condition worsened and he had to be brought to the emergency room and put on a ventilator.

India overtook Iran, which was one of the worst-hit with 1,35,701 COVID-19 cases and 7,417 deaths. However, with about 7,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, India has become the tenth country worst hit from the illness.

India reported 1,38,526 cases and around 4,000 deaths.

India is the only Asian country to have reported so many cases. The last Asian country to have reported the largest COVID-19 positive cases was China, a country of origin of the virus, which was around 84,000 cases. In the case of the number of deaths, India is the 15th worst-hit country, slightly close to China which is the 13th country in the world.

India witnessed the biggest spike in COVID-19 on Sunday — the states added 6,977 fresh cases.

Among the top ten worst-hit countries with COVID-19, the United States tops the list with 16,43,499 cases, according to Johns Hopkins university data. It is followed by Brazil (3,63,211), Russia (3,44,481), United Kingdom (2,60,916), Spain (2,35,772), Italy (2,29,858), France (1,82,709), Germany (1,80,328), and Turkey (1,56,827).