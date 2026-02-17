Emmanuel Macron In India: MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Shares Details Of French President’s Visit To Mumbai & Delhi - VIDEO

French President Emmanuel Macron |

Mumbai: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Tuesday shared details of French President Emmanuel Macron's vist to India.

Speaking to news agency ANI he said,"The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has arrived in the city of Mumbai. He arrived yesterday late in the evening. There are two aspects to his visit to India this time. One, he will be holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi later this afternoon here in Mumbai, and thereafter, he travels to Delhi to attend the AI Impact Summit," he shared.

"There's so much that is happening between India and France, two strategic partners in the fields of digital technology, the fields of innovation, student mobility, culture, defence, security, green pathways, and a lot more," he added.

He further said,"All these issues will come up for discussion when the two leaders meet this afternoon. Thereafter, we'll have the celebration of India-France collaboration in the field of innovation. There are several programs to celebrate this beautiful partnership, and of course, we have a colourful delight awaiting you at the Gateway of India..."



Macron is on a three-day official visit to India. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a warm welcome, highlighting the strength and future potential of the India-France strategic partnership.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “Welcome to India! India looks forward to your visit and to advancing our bilateral ties to new heights. I am confident that our discussions will further strengthen cooperation across sectors and contribute to global progress. See you in Mumbai and later in Delhi, my dear friend.”