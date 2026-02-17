 Emmanuel Macron In India: MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Shares Details Of French President’s Visit To Mumbai & Delhi - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaEmmanuel Macron In India: MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Shares Details Of French President’s Visit To Mumbai & Delhi - VIDEO

Emmanuel Macron In India: MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Shares Details Of French President’s Visit To Mumbai & Delhi - VIDEO

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai for a three-day India visit, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. Macron will hold bilateral talks with PM Narendra Modi before travelling to Delhi for the AI Impact Summit. Discussions are expected to cover defence, innovation, digital technology, culture and other key areas.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 03:22 PM IST
article-image
French President Emmanuel Macron |

Mumbai: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Tuesday shared details of French President Emmanuel Macron's vist to India.

Speaking to news agency ANI he said,"The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has arrived in the city of Mumbai. He arrived yesterday late in the evening. There are two aspects to his visit to India this time. One, he will be holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi later this afternoon here in Mumbai, and thereafter, he travels to Delhi to attend the AI Impact Summit," he shared.

"There's so much that is happening between India and France, two strategic partners in the fields of digital technology, the fields of innovation, student mobility, culture, defence, security, green pathways, and a lot more," he added.

Read Also
Mumbai's Overnight Renewal! Roads Painted Ahead Of PM Narendra Modi's Visit To Welcome French...
article-image

He further said,"All these issues will come up for discussion when the two leaders meet this afternoon. Thereafter, we'll have the celebration of India-France collaboration in the field of innovation. There are several programs to celebrate this beautiful partnership, and of course, we have a colourful delight awaiting you at the Gateway of India..."

FPJ Shorts
'Taking It Slow...': Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Down With Chikungunya
'Taking It Slow...': Aamir Khan's Ex-Wife Kiran Rao Down With Chikungunya
West Bengal: Parents Of Murdered RG Kar Medic Seek Custodial Interrogation To Probe 'Larger Conspiracy'
West Bengal: Parents Of Murdered RG Kar Medic Seek Custodial Interrogation To Probe 'Larger Conspiracy'
Gujarat Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2026 Released At gsebht.in; Exam From February 26
Gujarat Board 10th, 12th Admit Card 2026 Released At gsebht.in; Exam From February 26
PM Modi & French President Emmanuel Macron Share Warm Hug & Handshake At Lok Bhavan In Mumbai - WATCH
PM Modi & French President Emmanuel Macron Share Warm Hug & Handshake At Lok Bhavan In Mumbai - WATCH


Macron is on a three-day official visit to India. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a warm welcome, highlighting the strength and future potential of the India-France strategic partnership.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “Welcome to India! India looks forward to your visit and to advancing our bilateral ties to new heights. I am confident that our discussions will further strengthen cooperation across sectors and contribute to global progress. See you in Mumbai and later in Delhi, my dear friend.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Emmanuel Macron In India: MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Shares Details Of French President’s...
Emmanuel Macron In India: MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Shares Details Of French President’s...
Major Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Karnataka High Court Sets Aside BJP Defamation Case
Major Relief For Rahul Gandhi As Karnataka High Court Sets Aside BJP Defamation Case
Kerala Lottery Result: February 17, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-507 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals...
Kerala Lottery Result: February 17, 2026 - Sthree Sakthi SS-507 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals...
Kerala: 27-Year-Old Man Dies After Bike Plunges Into Unmarked Construction Pit In Idukki; CCTV...
Kerala: 27-Year-Old Man Dies After Bike Plunges Into Unmarked Construction Pit In Idukki; CCTV...
BJP Slams Yunus Over ‘Expansionist’ Remarks; Claims 80-Year-Old ‘Dream’ To Subjugate Assam...
BJP Slams Yunus Over ‘Expansionist’ Remarks; Claims 80-Year-Old ‘Dream’ To Subjugate Assam...