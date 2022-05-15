'Elon Musk is my mom with rockets': Actor and comedian Vir Das compares billionaire's Twitter deal with his mom's bargaining skills

There is no end to the Twitter saga after Tesla CEO Elon Musk's dramatic entry to buy out the micro-blogging site. After triggering a huge debate over his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, the billionaire said Friday that his plan to buy Twitter is “temporarily on hold.”

Following his statement, jokes and memes have continued to pour in with comedians and artists around the world making analogies over the billion-dollar deal.

In a social media post, actor and comedian compared Musk's Twitter deal with his mother’s bargaining skills. Das compared the situation to his mother bargaining at a local market.

Recalling his childhood when he used to accompany his mother to Lajpat Nagar market in Delhi, he talked about how his mother would go into shops and pretend not to like the things she wanted too much in front of the shopkeeper to lower the price, only to leave the shop without purchasing it.

As other shopkeepers would approach her with better deals, Das said his mother would eventually return to the first shop to buy something completely different. “She just wanted the shopkeeper to admit defeat,” Das wrote. Describing it as “a weird ego hassle between her and the guy who barely knew each other”.

Das captioned his post, "Elon Musk is my mom with rockets."

In another, rapper Snoop Dogg too threw his hat in the ring.

Music director and rapper Snoop Dogg tweeted that he "may have to buy Twitter". This set off a fun trail on his timeline, with Musk joining in with a "fire" emoji.

While Musk's buy out plan has already flooded his timeline on Twitter with ideas for the transformation of the microblogging site, the rapper too shared his vision.

As the boss of Twitter, the rapper laid out a set of new rules for the company, which included replacing the board of directors, giving everyone a verified account and putting free internet on aeroplanes. "Gonna replace the board of directors with Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry, Tommy Chung and that guy with the ponytail on CNBC. Everyone gets a blue checkmark. Even that bots with 10 letters in their name that hit you in DMs n just say "Hello". Nah f**k those bots," he said in a series of tweets.

Meanwhile, Musk on Saturday said that Twitter's legal team accused him of violating a non-disclosure agreement by revealing that the sample size for the social media platform's checks on automated users was 100.

"Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!" Musk tweeted.

Twitter recently agreed to an acquisition by Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a deal worth USD 44 billion, although it is still subject to shareholder approval. However, Elon Musk declared that the USD 44 billion takeover bid of the micro-blogging site is on hold.

(with sources inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 03:16 PM IST