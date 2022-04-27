'Electricity deliberately curtailed at Sehri & Iftar hours to hassle us': Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference Vice-President, on Wednesday said electricity is deliberately being curtailed at Sehri and Iftar hours to hassle the Muslim population observing the holy month of Ramadan.

"Curtailment of electricity at Sehri & Iftar hours is being deliberately done to hassle us. Are you playing with our sentiments? If your intention is not to play with our sentiments, then give power during Sehri & Iftar hours & cut it at other hours of the day," news agency ANI quoted Abdullah as saying.

According to reports, Jammu & Kashmir is reeling under one of the worst summer power crises in decades.

In the last two weeks, most parts of Kashmir have received electricity supply only for about four hours daily and that too in intervals ranging between 15 minutes and half an hour, reported the Indian Express.

In Jammu too, the people are facing 8 to 10 hours of long unscheduled power curtailments. “We are providing the electricity supply which is available with us and accordingly, the curtailment is being done to ensure every area gets the electricity and the curtailment does not impact a particular area,” an official told Greater Kashmir.

This is reportedly due to the depleted generation capacity of coal-based power plants across the country.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 05:23 PM IST