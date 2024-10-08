Election Results 2024: Cong-NC Alliance Surges Ahead In J&K By Crossing Majority Mark, Massive Turnaround For BJP In Haryana

File image

As the early trends at 9:30 am showed the Congress-NC alliance well ahead in Jammu and Kashmir, leading on 48 seats, trends in Haryana surprised everyone. Initially, they showed Congress crossing the majority mark, but soon, BJP caught up, and in a big turnaround, the trends showed the saffron party leading on 46 seats.

#HaryanaElections | As per the latest EC data BJP crosses the majority mark in the state, leading on 46.



Congress leading on 33

INLD and BSP on 1 each pic.twitter.com/J7fPOG2v9i — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress-NC alliance was ahead on 48 seats out of 90 though several rounds of counting are still left and the picture is likely to be clearer by the afternoon, as said earlier by NC chief Omar Abdullah.

Meanwhile, looking at the latest trends at 9:30 BJP was again hoping for a third straight term in power in Haryana amid reports of massive anti-incumbency and dissatisfaction among the Jats and the farmer community.

As the results for Haryana started to firm up, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Tuesday, speaking to ANI asserted that the BJP is set to form the government in Haryana for the third consecutive time, indicating strong public support for the party's work.

"I think whatever the results are, it is clear that this is a victory of EVM, Election Commission and India's democratic traditions. I hope that those who were celebrating after seeing the exit polls will not blame EVM after seeing the exact polls. Our government has been formed twice in Haryana and is going to be formed for the third time... In both places, the BJP is going to form the government with a clear majority, this shows how people have expressed faith in the work of BJP," he said

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla says, "I think whatever the results are, it is clear that this is a victory of EVM, Election Commission and India's democratic traditions. I hope that those who were celebrating after seeing the exit polls will not blame EVM after… pic.twitter.com/iknwG4kIQr — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini was also confident that the final reults would be in favour of the BJP.

"BJP has worked a lot for the development of Haryana in the past ten years...BJP has worked with honesty for all sections of the society...Our government will continue to work for the development of Haryana and BJP will be forming the government in Haryana for the third time...BJP worked with honesty whereas Congress did a lot of corruption," he said.

Haryana CM Naib Singh Saini, while speaking to the media, said, “We are going to form the government for the third time in Haryana because of the work done by the BJP over the last 10 years. #Haryana AssemblyElection2024 #HariyanaElectionResult pic.twitter.com/O47b0LzFzI — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) October 8, 2024

Nayab Singh Saini leading in Ladwa

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was leading in Ladwa in Kurukshetra district, while Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was ahead of his rivals in the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat in Rohtak district.

#WATCH | Former CM and Congress candidate Bhupinder Singh Hooda says, " As per the current trends, Congress is going to form the govt...the party will decide (CM face)...Congress will bring its own majority...credit goes to party, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, all party… pic.twitter.com/4WV4dF0oXx — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024

#WATCH | Haryana: Former CM and Congress candidate Bhupinder Singh Hooda arrives at the Congress Election office in Rohtak



He currently leading from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi pic.twitter.com/ie6HAOV8vy — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024

Vinesh Phogat, contesting on a Congress ticket, was trailing behind in the Julana Assembly Constituency.

ECI

BJP leader Anil Vij was leading from his Ambala Cantt seat. Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala was leading from his Ellenabad constituency, according to early trends.

Surjewala's son Aditya leading from Kaithal seat

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala's son Aditya Surjewala was leading from Kaithal seat.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the NC was leading on 48 seats, while the BJP was leading on 23 seats, according to initial trends.

Trends uploaded by the Election Commission showed that the PDP was ahead in three seats in the Union territory while the Independents are leading on eight seats.

The National Conference was leading in 39 seats while its ally Congress was ahead in seven seats, according to trends uploaded by the Election Commission for 64 of the 90 seats.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), CPI(M), Peoples Conference and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) are also leading on one seat each.

Omar Abdullah leading on both seats

Prominent among those who leading are National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah leading on both the seats, Pradesh Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra, AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami and BJP's former minister Sham Lal Sharma and Devender Singh Rana.

However, J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina was trailing by 2,797 votes to his nearest National Conference rival Surinder Choudhary from Nowshera constituency.

#JammuKashmirAssemblyElection: Omar Abdullah, the JKNC candidate, is leading by 3,563 votes in the 27-Budgam constituency pic.twitter.com/XSMF89QlLc — IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2024

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Muft was trailing from the Srigufwara-Brijbehara seat against her National Conference rival Bashir Ahmad Shah, as per early leads.