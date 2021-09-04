Election Commission to hold bypoll in Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency on September 30

The Election Commission of India on Saturday decided to hold a by-election in Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency, West Bengal on September 30, reported news agency ANI.

The by-polls will also be held in Samserganj and Jangirpur of West Bengal and Pipli (Odisha) on the date. Counting on October 3, reported ANI.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 01:29 PM IST