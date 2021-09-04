e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Tokyo Paralympics: Krishna Nagar reaches badminton men's singles (SH6) final
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 01:29 PM IST

Election Commission to hold bypoll in Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency on September 30

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

The Election Commission of India on Saturday decided to hold a by-election in Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency, West Bengal on September 30, reported news agency ANI.

The by-polls will also be held in Samserganj and Jangirpur of West Bengal and Pipli (Odisha) on the date. Counting on October 3, reported ANI.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 01:29 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal