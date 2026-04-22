Election Commission Issues Stern Notice To Mallikarjun Kharge Over ‘Terrorist’ Remark On PM Modi |

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday took "serious note" of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "terrorist" and issued him with a "stern notice", officials said.

He has been asked to explain his stand within 24 hours, they said.

The notice comes a day before polling in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Kharge on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Modi of "terrorising" political parties by misusing government machinery and central agencies to stifle the opposition, triggering strong reactions from the BJP, which attacked the opposition leader for calling Modi a "terrorist".

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Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Kharge initially referred to the prime minister as a "terrorist" while criticising the AIADMK's alliance with the BJP.

Questioning how the AIADMK -- a party rooted in the Dravidian ideologies of Periyar and C N Annadurai -- could justify partnering with Prime Minister Modi, Kharge said, "How these AIADMK people, who themselves put the photo of Annadurai... how can they join with Modi? He is a terrorist...

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"He doesn't believe in equality. His party won't believe in equality and justice..." However, when asked by reporters to clarify the context of the remark, Kharge said he meant that the prime minister was "terrorising" the democratic fabric of the country.

"He is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist (in the literal sense). Terrorising this... he is misusing his power and government machinery and abusing, maligning opposition parties," Kharge said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)