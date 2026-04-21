Election Commission Imposes Night Bike Ban Ahead Of Bengal Poll Phase 1 On April 23

Election Commission of India | File Pic

Kolkata: Two days ahead of the first phase of polling in Bengal on April 23, Election Commission of India (ECI) had imposed a ban on bike riding at night.

The poll body had also limited pillion riding to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.

The order says that EC had imposed a ban on bike rallies fearing intimidation on voters. Bike riding is banned from 6 pm and 6 am during election period, except in medical emergencies, needs or family functions.

The poll body mentions if a person needs to take out a motorbike during this period they have to take permission from the local police station showing proper and valid reasons.

Pillion riding will not be allowed in the morning except medical emergency cases and pick and drop of school children.

Notably, 152 out of 194 Assembly constituencies are going for polls on April 23.

Incidentally, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar had many times had mentioned that the poll body will do everything to ensure free and fair elections.

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Meanwhile, all alcohol shops across the state also got closed 96 hours before the polls. No clubs, pubs and hotels are allowed to serve alcoholic drinks and a sudden ‘dry days’ announcement by the poll body left many people in a state of shock.

Some alleged that the 48 hours closure is applicable in the districts which are going for polls and questioned why the excise department made a blanket ban across the state.

Sources revealed that the concerned department had expressed concern that liquor could be used as an inducement during elections.