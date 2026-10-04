Elderly Couple Knocked Down By Creta In Delhi's Kirti Nagar; Woman Driver Arrested, Car Impounded - VIDEO

An elderly couple was seriously injured after being hit by a Hyundai Creta near Arya Samaj Mandir in Delhi's Kirti Nagar on October 2. CCTV footage of the shocking crash has surfaced on social media, showing the couple walking along the road when the car suddenly rammed into them from behind.

The incident took place at around 8:45 am on Arya Samaj Mandir Road. The victims, identified as Kusum Tagra, 71, and Dayanand Tagra, 79, were rushed to Kalra Hospital in Kirti Nagar, where they are currently recovering.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The CCTV footage shows the couple walking casually along the roadside when the speeding Creta approaches from behind and strikes them. The impact sends the elderly man flying several metres into the air, while the woman is thrown towards the side of the road.

Following the crash, the woman driver, identified as 49-year-old Navleen Kaur, briefly stepped out of the vehicle before allegedly fleeing the spot.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Additional DCP (West) Abhishek Gupta told news agency ANI that police received information about the accident at around 8:45 am on October 2. He said both victims were admitted to Kalra Hospital for medical examination and treatment and remain under medical care.

According to the police officer, the woman suffered a spinal injury, while the man sustained a blood clot in his head.

An FIR was registered at Kirti Nagar police station under relevant sections after police took cognisance of the incident. Kaur has been arrested, while the offending Creta has been impounded.

Police said further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway.