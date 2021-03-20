'Ek chaiwala aapke dard ko nahi samjhega toh kaun samjhega': PM Modi assures betterment of tea garden workers in Assam

Ahead of the assembly elections in Assam, today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his concern towards the tea garden workers in Assam said, "a tea seller will only understand the problem of other tea sellers". The PM at a gathering in Assam's Chabua extended support to the tea garden workers and assured them of their betterment.

PM Modi said, "Ek chaiwala, aapke dard ko nahi samjhega toh kaun samjhega", and he assured that NDA government will accelerate the efforts to further improve the quality of life for tea garden workers".

Criticising years old party Congress said that the party has gone very far from the people of Assam and has joined hands with parties that are a danger to Assam's culture and heritage.

The PM launched scathing attack on Congress and emphasised on the party's whereabouts for the state's development. The PM said, "A toolkit has been circulated that will defame Assam's tea. Congress party supports these toolkit makers". Raising a question, he asked, Can we forgive the party when they have the audacity to ask for votes.