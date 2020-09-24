Eight months after it was formed, Public Manifesto Committee of Congress to meet in Jaipur on Friday

Eight months after it was formed the Public Manifesto Committee of the Congress would hold its meeting in Jaipur on Friday. The committee will review the works of all departments, take stock of the implementation of promises made in the election manifesto and also take feedback of the works of all ministers.

The meeting comes close on the heels of the political turmoil that had rocked the state just weeks ago. It would be interesting to see the report card prepared by the committee because the rebel faction led by former deputy CM Sachin Pilot had alleged that the government was not working in accordance to the promises that they had made to the public.

In fact, Congress had taken inputs from the public before drafting its election manifesto for the assembly elections held in 2018 and termed it as Jan Ghoshna Patra (Public Manifesto). Now, the government is scheduled to present its performance report as per its manifesto on October 2, thereby necessitating the panel to meet and prepare the same.