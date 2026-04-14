ED Summons Family Members Of I-PAC Co-Founder Pratik Jain After Arrest Of Vinesh Chandel In Hawala Probe |

Kolkata: Hours after arresting Vinesh Chandel, co-founder and director of I-PAC from the national capital, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday has summoned the wife and brother of Pratik Jain, the co-founder and director of political consultancy firm I-PAC.

According to the central agency sources, Barbie Jain and Pulkit Jain have been asked to be present before the probe agency for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged hawala transactions.

Notably, on Monday late evening, Chandel was arrested by ED, as part of the investigation, which is also connected to an alleged coal scam case in poll-bound West Bengal.

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Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had taken away a few files which she claimed contained her party’s documents during ED’s raid at Pratik Jain’s house and office in January this year.