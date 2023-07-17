ED Starts Interrogation Of Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy After Marathon Search Operation

K Ponmudy | Twitter/@KPonmudiMLA

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) commenced an extensive questioning session with Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy on Monday night. The ED had conducted an exhaustive search of his residences and other premises for 13 hours, beginning at 7 am. Following the agency's directive, the Minister appeared at the ED's office in Shastri Bhavan, Chennai, accompanied by ED officials and paramilitary personnel, after 8 pm.

Ponmudy, a seasoned leader of the DMK hailing from northern Tamil Nadu, is the second State minister to come under the ED's scrutiny. Last month, the agency arrested Minister Senthilbalaji in connection with an alleged money laundering case. Interestingly, on Monday evening, Senthilbalaji, who was recovering from bypass surgery at a private hospital, was transferred to the Puzhal Central Prison.

Earlier in the day, an ED team arrived at Ponmudy's residence in Saidapet, Chennai, to conduct searches. Simultaneously, other teams carried out searches at his home in his native Villupuram district. The agency also scrutinized an engineering college managed by the Minister's family members. Furthermore, Ponmudy's son and MP, Gowthama Sigamani, also fell under the ED's scrutiny.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, before leaving for Bengaluru to attend a two-day opposition meeting, stated to journalists that the ED's searches were merely a manifestation of the BJP Government's annoyance over the gathering of opposition parties. He alleged that the timing of the searches was an attempt to divert attention from the Bengaluru meeting, where the objective was to oust the BJP Government at the Centre in 2024.

Stalin sarcastically remarked, "Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi initiated our election campaign. The ED has joined the same. They both will only make it easier for us," alluding to the fact that such raids would strengthen the DMK.

Stalin claimed that the case against Ponmudy was falsely imposed during AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa's tenure as Chief Minister. He questioned why the ED remained silent on the case for all these years and chose to pursue it now when opposition parties were uniting. Stalin also highlighted that Ponmudy had recently been acquitted in two cases by the courts.

Although the ED has not officially disclosed the details of the case against Ponmudy, it is understood to be related to alleged irregularities and financial transactions during his tenure as the Minister for Mines and Mineral Resources from 2007 to 2011. He was facing accusations of irregularities in obtaining quarry licenses on behalf of his son and associates.

In October 2020, the ED had seized assets worth Rs 8.6 crore, which were allegedly acquired illegally by his son Sigamani as foreign security and non-repatriated foreign exchange earned abroad.