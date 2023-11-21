ED Says Properties Worth ₹751.9 Crore Related To Gandhi Family Attached In National Herald Case

PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said in the National Herald money-laundering case, it has provisionally attached properties valued at Rs 751.9 Crore. "During the probe of the case it was found that Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL) is in possession of proceeds of crime in the form of immovable properties spread across many cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow to the tune of Rs. 661.69 Crore and Young Indian (YI) is in possession of proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs. 90.21 Crore in the form of investment in equity shares of AJL," the Enforcement Directorate said.

It is worth mentioning that the agency has previously interrogated Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in this case.

National Herald case

Young Indian assumed control of Associated Journals Limited, the publisher of the National Herald, acquiring assets worth over 800 crores. The Income Tax department asserts that these assets should be regarded as belonging to Young Indian shareholders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and thus, they are liable for taxes. However, the Congress party contends that Young Indian operates as a non-profit entity, arguing that its shareholders cannot derive financial benefits from its assets.

The Enforcement Directorate contends that Young Indian has not engaged in any charitable activities and is ineligible for claiming benefits. Its sole transaction was the transfer of Associated Journals Limited's (AJL) debt. In response, the Congress has countered that the newspaper itself constitutes the charitable endeavor.

However, the ED attaching the properties ahead of the key assembly polls in five states and the general election next year will certainly cause political upheaval, leading to opposition parties blaming the Modi government for the same.