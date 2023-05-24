Liquor policy case: ED raids underway at 6 premises of AAP MP Sanjay Singh's close associates

Sanjay Singh |

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at the premises of his colleagues Ajit Tyagi, Sarvesh Mishra and Vivek Tyagi in connection with the alleged Delhi Excise Poliy Scam case.

Reports stated that the raids are underway at six places and that names of Singh's associates cropped up during the examination of accused and witnesses of the scam.

Meanwhile, Singh claimed that after the probe agency did not find any proof against him, they conducted these raids on his close associates and colleagues' premises. He claimed it is vendetta for criticising the Prime Minister.

Fighting against Modi's dictatorship: Singh

"Modi's bullying is at its peak. I am fighting against Modi's dictatorship. The fake investigation of ED was exposed in front of the whole country," he wrote in a tweet.

He further wrote, "When nothing was found from my premises, today ED raided the house of my colleagues Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra. Sarvesh's father is suffering from cancer, this is the end of the crime. No matter how much crime you commit, the fight will continue."

What is Delhi Liquor Policy Scam?

The Delhi Liquor Policy Scam is an ongoing investigation into allegations of corruption in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's liquor policy for 2021-22. The policy was introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in September 2021, and it was designed to increase government revenue from liquor sales and to improve the consumer experience.

However, the policy was soon mired in controversy, with allegations that it was riddled with irregularities and that it had been designed to benefit a select group of liquor licensees.

Arrests so far

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was launched an investigation into the scam in August 2022, and it has since arrested several people, including:

* Manish Sisodia, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi

* Vinay Mishra, a former advisor to the Delhi government

* Vijay Nair, a liquor businessman

* Manoj Rai, a former employee of Pernod Ricard

* Amandeep Dhal, a liquor businessman

* Sameer Mahendru, a liquor businessman

The CBI has also raided the homes and offices of several other people, including several AAP ministers and officials.