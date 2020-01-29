ED questions PFI, RFI members over anti-CAA protest funding

New Delhi: Two members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Rehab Foundation India (RFI) were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday over the alleged funding of Rs120 crore for the protests against CAA and NRC in parts of the country. The ED has also sent multiple teams to Uttar Pradesh to identify the people who deposited cash into the bank accounts of the PFI and the RFI.

According to the ED officials, PFI's state president Mohammed Parvez Ahmed and RFI's Shahid Abu Bakr appeared for questioning at the financial probe agency's headquarters in south Delhi's Khan market area.

The ED has served summons to the PFI and RFI offices located in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and Jamia area on Monday.

The ED official said they will be questioned about the funds received in the bank accounts of these organisations through cash transactions and through NEFT or IMPS mode of transaction.

The official added the agency will also question them about when and why the amounts to the tune of Rs120 crore was transferred to the associate branches of the organisations in last one month.

The ED in its report to the Ministry of Home Affairs has informed that the PFI and RFI through its 73 bank accounts transferred money to the tune of Rs 120 crore to support anti-CAA and NRC protest across the country.

An ED source said it has also sent multiple teams to UP to identify people who deposited cash in the bank accounts of these organisations.

The source said the ED team will also collect the CCTV footages from the banks, where they deposited the cash on the basis of the transaction history of those accounts.

According to ED officials, in several districts of western UP like Hapur, Shamli, Bahraich, Bijnor, Dasna and others, amount worth Rs41.5 crore was deposited in the bank accounts associated with PFI and RFI.