ED chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure extended by a year following Centre’s ordinance

The Central government on Wednesday extended the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra by a year till November 18, 2022.

Sanjay Kumar Mishra, who was to retire tomorrow, will now be in office till November 18, 2022 -- or till further notice, read the order

The tenures of Directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) can be now up to a maximum of five years.

Until now, the Directors of the CBI and the ED enjoyed a fixed tenure of two years from the date of their appointment. But the chiefs can be now given extensions every year for up to three years after they complete the two-year term.

Two Ordinances to this effect were brought in by the government on Sunday and have been signed off by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 09:13 PM IST