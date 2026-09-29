ED Arrests Guwahati Man In IPL Betting Money Laundering Case, Sends Him To 6-Day Custody | Representational Image

Guwahati, Sept 29: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Guwahati Zonal Office-I, has arrested Deepesh Bajoria, a resident of Zoo Road, Guwahati, in connection with a money-laundering investigation into an organised illegal cricket-betting syndicate operating during Indian Premier League seasons across Assam and the wider north-eastern region.

ED arrests Guwahati resident

The ED arrested Bajoria under Section 19(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in connection with ECIR/GWZO-I/06/2023 dated 30.03.2023 and the addenda thereto.

The ECIR was recorded on the basis of FIR No. 12/2021 dated 11.10.2021 registered by the Crime Branch, Guwahati, and connected FIRs registered by Tinsukia Police Station and Panbazar Police Station, Guwahati. The cases relate to offences punishable under Sections 120B, 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, read with Sections 13 and 14 of the Assam Game and Betting Act, 1970.

ईडी, गुवाहाटी ने अवैध आईपीएल क्रिकेट सट्टेबाजी सिंडिकेट से संबंधित मामले में धन शोधन निवारण अधिनियम, 2002 के तहत दीपेश बाजोरिया को गिरफ्तार किया। उसे माननीय विशेष धन शोधन निवारण अधिनियम न्यायालय के समक्ष पेश किया गया और 6 दिनों के लिए ईडी की अभिरक्षा में भेज दिया गया। जाँच से पता… pic.twitter.com/1yaGzmZnVq — ED (@dir_ed) September 29, 2026

Betting syndicate investigation

According to the ED investigation, Bajoria acted as a principal bookie in the syndicate and used the online betting platforms www.skyexchange.com and www.winner7.io, along with encrypted messaging channels, for the solicitation, acceptance and settlement of illegal bettors and punters.

The agency said funds derived from the betting activity were routed through the bank account of partnership firm M/s DRM Coke, in which Bajoria is a partner. The account, though held out as belonging to a non-operational firm, recorded credits of Rs. 28.12 crore (Approx.) and corresponding debits of Rs. 28.03 crore (Approx.) between 19.04.2022 and 15.05.2026. It was used primarily for routing betting funds, the ED said.

Searches and evidence collection

Searches were conducted at Bajoria’s premises on 26.05.2026 under Section 17 of the PMLA, 2002. The ED said property documents, luxury vehicle records and other material were recovered during the searches. Digital data from his email accounts and mobile devices were also imaged.

The agency said the material collected, along with statements recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA, 2002, established that Bajoria had knowingly engaged in the acquisition, possession, use, transfer and projection of proceeds of crime as untainted property.

Further financial probe

The investigation has also revealed substantial financial transactions and movement of funds through various persons and entities, the ED said. It further found discrepancies between explanations offered regarding the nature and purpose of certain financial transactions and the evidence subsequently gathered during the investigation.

The source, movement, utilisation and ultimate beneficiaries of such funds are under investigation, the agency said.

Bajoria’s conduct during the investigation, including his conduct after the search proceedings, was also examined along with other material collected during the probe.

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Court remands Bajoria to ED custody

On the basis of the material and evidence gathered during the investigation, the ED arrested Bajoria on 19.09.2026 under Section 19(1) of the PMLA, 2002.

After his arrest, Bajoria was produced before the Hon’ble CBI Court No. 3, Guwahati (Designated Special (PMLA) Court). The court remanded him to ED custody for six days for further investigation. Further investigation is under progress.