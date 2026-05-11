ED Arrests Former TMC Minister Sujit Bose In Municipality Recruitment Scam After 10-Hour Grilling

Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday had arrested former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA and Minister Sujit Bose in a municipality recruitment scam.

According to ED sources, Bose didn’t cooperate with the central agency and ‘misled’ them following which he was arrested by ED after quizzing him for around 10 hours.

After the arrest Bose will be taken for medical check-up and on May 12 he will be produced before the court.

Bose had reached ED’s office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake around 10:30 am accompanied by his son Samudra Bose and lawyer.

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Notably, this is not the first time that the central agency had summoned Bose over irregularities in south Dum Dum municipality recruitment.

After getting multiple summons from the central agency during the Assembly elections, Bose had moved the Calcutta High Court seeking exemptions over appearing before the central agency citing election campaigning commitments.

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After the second phase of the election Bose had earlier visited ED office on May 1.

ED had earlier searched several offices and houses of both Sujit Bose and his son in connection with the scam.

ED had also summoned another TMC MLA Rathin Ghosh over the same scam but Ghosh didn’t visit the central agency’s office.