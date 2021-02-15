Ecole Centrale School of Engineering, Mahindra University, Hyderabad announces admissions to B.Tech. Degree Program 2021-25

Ecole Centrale School of Engineering, Mahindra University (MU), Hyderabad, announces admissions to the 4-year B.Tech. programme at its Hyderabad campus for the academic session 2021-2025. The application form is available online, and the students can apply through the applications portal www.mahindrauniversity.edu.in

A total of about 660 seats are on offer in 7 specializations, viz. Computer Science & Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Electronics & Computer Engineering, Computation & Mathematics, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Civil Engineering. It is proposed that 4 new specializations in Nano Technology, Mechatronics, Bio-technology and Computation & Biology willalso be offered with 30 seats available in each specialization for the academic year 2021-2022.

Those students who have a 10+2 or equivalent qualification from any statutory board with 60% aggregate marks in all subjects or equivalent grade for the students from IB or other approved Boards are eligible to apply for admission. The admissions will be granted on the basis of either JEE Mains (Qualify in JEE Main examination, and be eligible to write the JEE Advance 2021 exam) or Valid SAT Subject Test Scores with a minimum of 1800, which should include Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry. For NRI/PIO category students, general SAT scores are also accepted.

The last date to apply for the 1st round of SAT interactions is 16th February 2021 and the 1st round of interactions with eligible SAT applicants is 18th February 2021. The last date to apply for 1st round of counselling through JEE Mains score is 31st May 2021. The last date for receiving applications for admissions for the 2021-2025 B. Tech. programme is 10th July 2021.

“We at Mahindra University are committed to creating multi-skilled engineers, innovators and leaders. We believe in creating future citizens for and of a better world. We focus on a well-rounded education that will make the students not just excellent professionals but also responsible citizens. We believe in imparting an education that is interdisciplinary, has global connect and exposure to industry and international best practices”, says Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor, Mahindra University.

Mahindra University offers an interdisciplinary programme in engineering. The four-year B.Tech. Degree will empower students with the unique ability to adapt to global engineering challenges and adopt new technologies that would help redefine the future, at the same time creating professionals with the ability to master the complexities of multinational organizations.

ECSE-MU provides world-class infrastructure to support a strong research program for its students and faculty. ECSE-MU's vision is to train engineers, both men and women, to be entrepreneurial and innovative with good leadership qualities, so that they are capable of meeting the most demanding engineering challenges of the 21st Century.

About Ecole Centrale School of Engineering (ECSE-MU):

Ecole Centrale School of Engineering, Mahindra University (ECSE-MU) was established through a high-level synergy between Industry and Academia. ECSE-MU course curriculum has been designed to ensure that the students are multi-faceted, equipped with excellent engineering education and graduate as industry-ready engineers.

ECSE-MU has academic partnerships with global institutions like USA’s Babson College, France’s Centrale Supelec and Groupe des Ecoles Centrale, University of Florida USA, and several others for internships and semester exchange. In addition, the contemporary curricula are being curated to incorporate emerging technologies and enable holistic development of its students.

About Mahindra University:

Ecole Centrale School of Engineering, Mahindra University (ECSE-MU), operating since 2014, has been subsumed into the Mahindra University (w.e.f. Academic Year 2020-21), legislated under the Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2018 for “Educating future citizens for and of a better world”.

Mahindra University, headquartered in Hyderabad (India) is sponsored by Mahindra Educational Institutions (MEI), a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra Ltd., the flagship IT company of Mahindra Group, a US $ 19.4 billion group employing 2,56,000 employees across 100 countries and operating in key industries, driven by one purpose – to Rise.