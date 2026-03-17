'ECI Working At BJP's Behest': CM Mamata Banerjee Lashes Out As Top Bureaucrats, Police Chiefs Transferred Ahead Of Bengal Polls

Slamming the poll body, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came down heavily at the poll body. | File Pic

Kolkata: Ahead of Assembly polls, Election Commission of India (ECI) had made a major reshuffle by removing the present DGP, Kolkata Commissioner of police, Chief and Home Secretaries.

Full List of New Appointees

The new DG and IGP, West Bengal is Siddh Nath Gupta, the new DG, Correctional Services is Nataraj Ramesh Babu, the new ADG and IGP, Law and Order is Ajay Mukand Ranade and the new Kolkata Police Commissioner is Ajay Kumar Nand.

Slamming the poll body, West Bengal Chief Minister came down heavily at the poll body.

“The ECI is working at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Earlier before changing a permission used to be taken from the state government. On Sunday night at 1 am I got a message that Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty has been removed from her post. She was the first woman CS. BJP’s anti-woman stand had led to this change,” said Mamata.

Taking further potshots at the poll body, the Chief Minister said that despite the reshuffle Trinamool Congress (TMC) will win back Bengal.

“We will again form the state government. Everyone is aware of the real face of BJP. They are anti-Bengali. If they come they will restrict people from having non-vegetarian foods. Everyone saw what happened with Shahsi Panja and how stones were hurled at her house. Some BJP leaders were heard saying that they will attack me in my house. Let them do whatever they want. ‘Jotoi Koro Hamla, Abar Jitbe Bangla’ (No matter how many times the attack is done Bengal will again win),” further mentioned Mamata.