490-Km 'Road Satyagraha' Ends: Pen Man Walks 29 Days To Map Danger Spots On Mumbai-Goa Highway, Submits Report To Police

A 29-day, 490-km foot march undertaken to highlight road safety concerns on the Mumbai–Goa National Highway culminated with the submission of a detailed report to Raigad police authorities. |

A 29-day, 490-km foot march undertaken to highlight road safety concerns on the Mumbai–Goa National Highway culminated with the submission of a detailed report to Raigad police authorities.

Citizen Documents Black Spots First-Hand

Chaitanya Usha Laxman Patil, a resident of Patni-Kasu village in Pen taluka, said he undertook the “road satyagraha” to personally document dangerous stretches, accident-prone black spots, traffic congestion points and other safety issues affecting commuters along the highway.

The report was submitted to Aanchal Dalal, Superintendent of Police of Raigad, outlining observations made during the 490-km walk over 29 days.

'A Fight for Safety of Every Traveller'

Patil said the objective of the march was to draw the administration’s attention to the safety of thousands of motorists and passengers who travel daily on the busy highway. “This is not a fight for a road, but a fight for the safety of every traveller,” he said.

According to Patil, the report highlights several hazardous bends, black spots and other problem areas that require immediate intervention from authorities to prevent accidents and improve traffic management.

He also appreciated the response of the district police administration. “Officers who approach citizens’ concerns with sensitivity and responsibility help build trust between the administration and society,” he said, referring to the support extended by the Raigad police.

Patil clarified that the initiative was undertaken as an independent effort and is not affiliated with any political party or organisation.

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