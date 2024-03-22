ECI Orders Transfer Of SSPs Of 5 Punjab Districts Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | representative image

Chandigarh: The election commission of India (ECI) on Thursday ordered the transfer of senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of five districts in Punjab, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

According to information, the Bathinda SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill, the brother of the Congress MP from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, Jasbir Singh Gill (Dimpa) was shifted given his kinship or familial association with the elected political representative.

Others transferred in the state are Fazilka SSP Varinder Singh Brar, Malerkotla SSP, Harkamalpreet Singh, Pathankot SSP, Daljinder Singh Dhillon and Jalandhar (rural) SSP Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar as they are Punjab Police Service (PPS) officers.

The commission has also asked the state government to submit a list of three IPS officers for these posts out of which it would select one officer each district.

Besides, the ECI also transferred 13 non-IAS and IPS officers holding the posts of district magistrates (DMs), SPs and SSPs, in Gujarat, Punjab, Odisha and West Bengal.