ECI Modifies IPS Officer Sandeep Mittal's Posting In Tamil Nadu After DMK Alleges Bias Over Social Media Posts

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday modified the posting of IPS officer and DGP Sandeep Mittal in Tamil Nadu, after the ruling DMK petitioned the poll body alleging his social media posts reflected political partisanship. | X & File Pic

Chennai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday modified the posting of IPS officer and DGP Sandeep Mittal in Tamil Nadu, after the ruling DMK petitioned the poll body alleging his social media posts reflected political partisanship.

Details of reallocation

In its order, the Commission said that while Mittal had earlier been appointed as DGP (Armed Police & Vigilance and Anti-Corruption), it has now approved a reallocation of charges, posting him instead as DGP (Armed Police) with immediate effect.

The development follows a detailed representation submitted by DMK treasurer and MP T.R. Baalu on April 9, in which the party objected to Mittal’s appointment as head of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC). The DMK had argued that the DVAC, which probes corruption cases against public officials, must be led by an officer of “impeccable integrity and impartiality.”

DMK's argument on integrity

In its petition, the DMK flagged specific social media posts by Mittal to back its allegation of bias. One such post, cited in the representation, praised the role of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) during the COVID-19 pandemic and questioned the role of other organisations, suggesting that “apart from the RSS, no other organisation seems to be working to fight the pandemic.” Another post criticised what he described as “leftist and Islamic ideology,” claiming they had distorted India’s history, and alleged a wider conspiracy against the country, including references to narratives around the Delhi riots.

The DMK argued that such remarks demonstrated ideological alignment and raised doubts about Mittal’s neutrality, especially in a sensitive role like heading the DVAC during elections.

Additional controversial posts

The Commission’s latest order does not explicitly refer to the DMK’s allegations. However, it notes that the modification in Mittal’s posting will take effect immediately and directs the Tamil Nadu government to comply and submit a report by 5 pm on April 11.

The initial appointment of Mittal to oversee both Armed Police and Vigilance & Anti-Corruption had triggered a political controversy in the State, with the DMK asserting that the Election Commission did not have the authority to make appointments unrelated to election conduct. It also claimed that placing a “partisan” officer in charge of the DVAC could influence sensitive investigations during the election period.

Baalu had also appealed to the EC to reconsider its order transferring Chief Secretary Muruganandham and appointing Sai Kumar in his place. However, the poll body has not acted on it.