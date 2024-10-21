 ECI Approves Appointment Of Ajay Kumar Singh As Jharkhand's Director General Of Police Ahead Of Assembly Elections
Ajay Kumar Singh, who is the senior IPS officer in the cadre, was selected from the panel of three IPS officers sent by the State Government after the Commission had ordered the immediate removal of acting DGP Anurag Gupta.

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
IPS officer Ajay Kumar Singh

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Monday approved Ajay Kumar Singh's appointment as Director General of Police, Jharkhand.

Singh, who is the senior IPS officer in the cadre, was selected from the panel of three IPS officers sent by the State Government after the Commission had ordered the immediate removal of acting DGP Anurag Gupta.

It may be recalled that subsequent to the directives by ECI on October 19, Anurag Gupta was removed from the post of acting DGP, due to his history of election-related misconduct in previous elections.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the assembly polls for Jharkhand and Maharashtra last week.

Elections are being held on 81 seats of the Jharkhand assembly in two phases on November 13 and November 20. The counting of the votes will be done on November 23.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha as part of the UPA (United Progressive alliance) contested 43 seats, Congress contested 31 seats and the Rashtriya Janata Dal seven seats in the 81-member assembly.

The UPA attained victory by winning 47 seats against BJP's 25 seats.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

