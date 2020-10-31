EC revokes Kamal Nath's star campaigner status for MP by-polls - story so far

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh by-polls, the Election Commission on Friday revoked former Chief Minister Kamal Nath's star campaigner status for "repeated violations of the model code while campaigning". But while the run-up to the elections have been fraught with controversy, Nath appears to be unfazed.

Reacting to the news, Nath on Saturday said that being called the "star campaigner" was neither a post, nor a status. "I don't want to comment on EC's decision, will comment only after 10th November. In the end, public matters the most and they know everything," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"The EC had not given me any notice, nor had it asked me about it. Why they are doing this in the last two days of campaigning only they know," he told PTI.