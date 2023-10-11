 EC Changes Dates For Rajasthan Assembly Elections, Polling To Take Place On Nov 25; Check Revised Schedule
EC Changes Dates For Rajasthan Assembly Elections, Polling To Take Place On Nov 25; Check Revised Schedule

The initial date of poll for Rajasthan was set for November 23, 2023 (Thursday).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | PTI

The Election Commission of India, in response to representations from political parties, social organizations, and concerns raised in various media platforms, has decided to change the date of the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan, 2023. The initial date of poll for Rajasthan was set for November 23, 2023 (Thursday).

Considering the large-scale weddings and social engagements scheduled for that day, which could inconvenience a significant number of people and create logistical challenges that might affect voter turnout, the Commission has revised the date of the poll. The new date for the Rajasthan General Election is now set for November 25, 2023 (Saturday).

The updated schedule for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan is as follows:

Revised Schedule for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan:

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: October 30, 2023 (Monday)

Last Date of Making Nominations: November 6, 2023 (Monday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: November 7, 2023 (Tuesday)

Last Date for the Withdrawal of Candidatures: November 9, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Poll: November 25, 2023 (Saturday)

Date of Counting: December 3, 2023 (Sunday)

Date Before Which the Election Shall Be Completed: December 5, 2023 (Tuesday)

