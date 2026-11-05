EC Announces Special Summary Revision Of Electoral Rolls In 7 States & UTs, Draft Voter Lists To Be Published On November 30 | File Pic (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday announced a Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls in Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Odisha and Sikkim.

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The poll roll revision exercise seeks to enrol eligible voters, particularly young and first-time electors, and facilitate advance applications from those who will become eligible on April 1, July 1 and October 1, 2027.

The draft electoral rolls will be published on November 30.

Final publication of electoral rolls will take place on January 21, 2027.

The Commission has directed chief secretaries of the respective States and UTs to ensure adequate manpower and resources for the exercise.

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