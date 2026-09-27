EC Announces Review Of ECINet Portal, Reaffirms Unanimous Approval Of Electoral Roll Revision Decisions | AI Representational Image

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday announced a review of its ECINet portal amid concerns raised over electoral-roll management, while asserting that all major decisions relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls had the unanimous approval of the three-member Commission.

ECINET is the ECI’s new unified digital platform for managing and delivering election-related services.

EC reviews SIR decisions

The full Commission — Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi — met at Nirvachan Sadan and said the original SIR order issued on June 24, 2025, as well as subsequent schedules issued in October 2025 and May 2026, had been unanimously approved.

The Commission also said the Supreme Court had upheld the SIR order on May 27, 2026.

The assertion came days after an investigation by The Indian Express reported that Sandhu and Joshi had recorded at least 14 objections over 10 months on issues relating to electoral-roll management, voter registration and deletion, Form 6, appeals and access to electoral-roll data.

The report said the two Commissioners had, on several occasions, raised concerns that decisions were taken without their knowledge or approval.

The Commission, however, maintained that its SIR decisions had been taken unanimously and that differing views and observations were part of institutional deliberations.

ECINet portal review planned

On ECINet, the Commission decided to constitute a committee headed by a Senior Deputy Election Commissioner and including an independent expert from an IIT or IIIT. The panel will review the system to determine whether it complies with applicable laws and rules.

The Commission said field officers currently have role-based access to ECINet in accordance with their statutory powers and that further flexibility would be provided if required. It also decided that all new IT initiatives and changes to modules and portals would first be examined by a Committee of Officers before being placed before the full Commission for approval.

The Commission also addressed concerns over changes to Form 6, used for voter registration. It said the declaration attached to Form 6 for the SIR had been upheld by the Supreme Court, while forms prescribed under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, would continue to be used outside the SIR exercise. The issue had figured prominently in the objections reported by The Indian Express.

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Clarifications on internal issues

The poll panel also clarified reports concerning communications sent by the two Election Commissioners to the Cabinet Secretary. It said the matter was not related to any policy decision of the Commission or its IT division but concerned the functioning of an officer on deputation.

According to the Commission, work-redistribution orders issued by the officer were not implemented following directions from the two Commissioners, while oversight of the IT division by the Deputy Election Commissioner was never withdrawn.

The Commission further decided that agendas for all its meetings would be circulated in advance and minutes issued. It also directed that annual performance reports of officers be completed by December 31 each year and that foreign travel by Commission officers would require its approval.

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Changes to voter assistance process

The Commission also eased the procedure for voters served notices during the SIR. Those issued notices for being “unmapped” or having logical discrepancies will generally not be required to appear personally before Electoral Registration Officers.

Instead, Booth-Level Officers will visit their homes to collect documents and upload them on ECINet for consideration by the ERO. Personal hearings will be held only in exceptional cases, preferably online. Voters may also authorise an adult family member to appear on their behalf.

The Commission directed District Election Officers to establish help desks and conduct special camps for people living in night shelters, labourers, poor and homeless persons and others requiring assistance. Online hearings will be held only in extremely exceptional cases. If a hearing is scheduled, the voter would be allowed to have an authorised family member present on their behalf.