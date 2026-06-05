Ebola Scare In Rajasthan: Ugandan Woman Isolated At Jaipur's RUHS Hospital After Being Flagged During Airport Screening

Health officials shift a Uganda-origin traveller to isolation at Jaipur's RUHS Hospital after she was flagged during airport screening | AI Generated Representational Image

Jaipur, June 5: A 19-year-old woman visiting Jaipur from Uganda has been suspected of Ebola infection. She arrived in Jaipur from Sharjah on an Air Arabia flight on Friday morning and was found suspected during screening at the airport.

The young woman has been admitted to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) and placed in isolation, while other passengers who travelled with her on the flight have also been instructed to self-isolate at home.

Medical response and testing

Dr. Anil Gupta, Superintendent of RUHS Hospital, said that though Ebola virus infection has not yet been confirmed, symptoms resembling the infection have been observed in the young woman.

“We have sent one sample to Pune for testing, and a second sample will be sent after 48 hours. She will remain in quarantine until both samples are tested, and in case found positive, she will undergo treatment while remaining in quarantine for 21 days,” said Dr. Gupta.

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Precautionary measures and alerts

Based on WHO guidelines, the Medical and Health Department of Rajasthan had issued an alert regarding the Ebola virus and instructed all government and private hospitals in the state to remain vigilant.

Additionally, orders have been issued to screen travellers arriving from abroad—particularly those coming from African countries—to ensure the timely detection of any potential infection.

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