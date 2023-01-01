Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 shakes Delhi, Haryana in New Year

Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Himachal's Kinnaur district | Picture for representation

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck Delhi and Haryana early Sunday morning, just over an hour after the clock struck 12 o'clock on December 31st. The tremors were felt in the surrounding areas as well.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 01-01-2023, 01:19:42 IST, Lat: 28.71 and Long: 76.62, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 12km NNW of Jhajjar, Haryana," said National Center for Seismology.

NCS is the nodal agency of the government of India for monitoring earthquakes in the country.

The earthquake's epicentre was northwest of Jhajjar at around 1.19 am at a depth of 5km below the ground.

Earlier on November 12, strong tremors were felt across the Delhi NCR. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the magnitude of that quake was 5.4 on the Richter scale that occurred in Nepal, at around 7.57 pm.

"The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," the NCS said.