e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaEarthquake of magnitude 3.8 shakes Delhi, Haryana in New Year

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 shakes Delhi, Haryana in New Year

The earthquake's epicentre was northwest of Jhajjar at around 1.19 am at a depth of 5km below the ground.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 01, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
article-image
Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 hits Himachal's Kinnaur district | Picture for representation
Follow us on

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 struck Delhi and Haryana early Sunday morning, just over an hour after the clock struck 12 o'clock on December 31st. The tremors were felt in the surrounding areas as well.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 01-01-2023, 01:19:42 IST, Lat: 28.71 and Long: 76.62, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 12km NNW of Jhajjar, Haryana," said National Center for Seismology.

NCS is the nodal agency of the government of India for monitoring earthquakes in the country.

The earthquake's epicentre was northwest of Jhajjar at around 1.19 am at a depth of 5km below the ground.

Earlier on November 12, strong tremors were felt across the Delhi NCR. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the magnitude of that quake was 5.4 on the Richter scale that occurred in Nepal, at around 7.57 pm.

"The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," the NCS said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Court drops proceedings against 'godwoman' Radhe Ma in domestic violence complaint

Mumbai: Court drops proceedings against 'godwoman' Radhe Ma in domestic violence complaint

In Pics: Tourists celebrate New Year Eve in snow-covered Gulmarg

In Pics: Tourists celebrate New Year Eve in snow-covered Gulmarg

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 shakes Delhi, Haryana in New Year

Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 shakes Delhi, Haryana in New Year

Delhi: 2 killed as fire breaks out at Senior Citizen Care Home in E Block, Greater Kailash II

Delhi: 2 killed as fire breaks out at Senior Citizen Care Home in E Block, Greater Kailash II

BJP preps roadmap for '24 polls in Bengal: PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda to address total 26 rallies

BJP preps roadmap for '24 polls in Bengal: PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda to address total 26 rallies