India

Updated on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 10:25 AM IST

Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude strikes at Afghanistan-Tajikistan border; tremors felt in Kashmir, Noida, other areas

FPJ Web Desk
Jolts of an earthquake were felt in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and other areas of north India including Noida on Saturday morning.

According to the National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 Ritcher scale occurred today at 9:45 am on the Latitude 36.340 and Longitude 71.05, which is situated on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border region.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.7, Occurred on 05-02-2022, 09:45:59 IST, Lat: 36.340 & Long: 71.05, Depth: 181 Km, Location: Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border Region," National Center of Seismology tweeted.

No report of any casualty or damage to property has been reported so far.

More details awaited.

