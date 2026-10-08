‘Earth Almost Entirely In Red’: Scientists Warn Of ‘Super-Duper El Nino’ As Global Temperatures Soar

An exceptionally strong El Nino could drive global heat higher and disrupt rainfall patterns across several regions | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, October 8, 2026: El Nino is expected to intensify in the coming months, with Pacific Ocean temperatures forecast to rise 3.7 degrees Celsius above normal between October and December. Experts warn of widespread heat and disrupted rainfall patterns.

Weather experts across the world have raised concerns over an intensifying El Nino, warning that the climate phenomenon is reaching unprecedented levels. The United Nations (UN) has warned that this year’s El Nino could be among the strongest recorded since at least 1950, potentially bringing unusually high temperatures and extreme weather conditions to several parts of the world.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), the UN’s weather and climate agency, has warned that El Nino could worsen the effects of human-induced climate change. Experts say vast areas of the planet are likely to experience unusually warm conditions as the Pacific Ocean releases enormous amounts of trapped heat.

‘Earth Almost Entirely In Red’

Meteorologist Ryan Maue shared a global climate map on social media platform X, showing unusually warm conditions across much of the planet. Describing the situation, he said the Earth was “almost entirely in red”, highlighting the widespread rise in temperatures.

“El Nino continues at ‘maximum power’ into the winter with planetary heating dialled up everywhere EXCEPT the United States,” Maue wrote on X. He also agreed with the WMO’s assessment that El Nino would persist through February 2027, NDTV reports.

Pacific Ocean Temperatures Rise

Climate scientist Zeke Hausfather also raised concerns about the intensity of the phenomenon, pointing to unusually high temperatures in the Pacific Ocean.

“This year’s El Nino continues its climb into uncharted waters; Nino3.4 region anomalies are now at a 3.4 degrees Celsius above normal (how fitting!), higher than any prior El Nino event on record,” Hausfather wrote on X. Weather expert Leon Simons described the developing phenomenon as a “super-duper El Nino”, reflecting concerns over its exceptional strength.

UN Warns Of Record Ocean Temperatures

According to the WMO’s forecast, sea surface temperatures across large parts of the world are overwhelmingly likely to remain above average during the final months of 2026.

The agency expects temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific, the region most closely associated with El Nino, to reach a record 3.7 degrees Celsius above normal between October and December. The forecast points to an exceptionally strong warming event that could influence weather patterns across the globe.

What Is El Nino?

El Nino is the warm phase of the naturally occurring El Nino-Southern Oscillation cycle, a climate pattern that affects weather conditions worldwide. It typically occurs every two to seven years and can influence both global temperatures and rainfall.

During an El Nino event, global temperatures tend to rise while rainfall patterns change across large regions. Some areas may experience prolonged drought, while others could receive unusually heavy rainfall. The latest warnings underline the importance of monitoring these changes as the phenomenon intensifies.

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Study Warns Of Excess Deaths

Researchers at the University of Chicago’s Climate Impact Lab warned in September that this year’s “super-El Nino” could result in as many as 451,000 excess deaths worldwide between June 2026 and February 2027.

The projection highlights the potentially serious consequences of extreme weather linked to the phenomenon. With El Nino expected to remain active into early 2027, the warnings from scientists and international agencies suggest that its effects could extend well beyond rising temperatures.

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