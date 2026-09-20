 EAM S Jaishankar To Lead India’s Delegation At 81st UNGA, Address High-Level Session On September 26
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaEAM S Jaishankar To Lead India’s Delegation At 81st UNGA, Address High-Level Session On September 26

EAM S Jaishankar To Lead India’s Delegation At 81st UNGA, Address High-Level Session On September 26

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead India’s delegation at the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. He is scheduled to address the high-level session on September 26. During his visit, Jaishankar will also participate in several bilateral and plurilateral meetings, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 20, 2026, 08:18 PM IST
EAM S Jaishankar To Lead India’s Delegation At 81st UNGA, Address High-Level Session On September 26
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | X @ANI

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be leading the Indian delegation at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the MEA said on Sunday.

His address at the high-level session of the UNGA is scheduled for September 26, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Read Also
US Clears $2.7 Billion Defence Package For Ukraine As Donald Trump Steps Up Pressure On Russia
US Clears $2.7 Billion Defence Package For Ukraine As Donald Trump Steps Up Pressure On Russia

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be leading the Indian delegation for the High Level Week at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), New York, the USA," the MEA said in a statement.

During the visit, the EAM will also attend various plurilateral and bilateral meetings, it said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source