EAM S Jaishankar To Lead India’s Delegation At 81st UNGA, Address High-Level Session On September 26

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | X @ANI

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be leading the Indian delegation at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the MEA said on Sunday.

His address at the high-level session of the UNGA is scheduled for September 26, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Read Also US Clears $2.7 Billion Defence Package For Ukraine As Donald Trump Steps Up Pressure On Russia

"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be leading the Indian delegation for the High Level Week at the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), New York, the USA," the MEA said in a statement.

During the visit, the EAM will also attend various plurilateral and bilateral meetings, it said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)