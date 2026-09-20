US Clears $2.7 Billion Defence Package For Ukraine As Donald Trump Steps Up Pressure On Russia

US President Donald Trump | File pic

The US State Department has approved a potential $2.7 billion military sale to Ukraine, clearing the way for Kyiv to acquire air defence upgrades, missiles, radars and other equipment as its war with Russia continues. The proposed sale, however, must still undergo congressional review.

If the purchase goes through, Ukraine would finance it through a combination of European contributions and US Foreign Military Financing (FMF) funds appropriated during former President Joe Biden’s administration. The arrangement shows how Washington and its European partners continue to share the financial burden of supporting Ukraine’s defence, even as US policy under President Donald Trump increasingly emphasises greater European responsibility, Reuters reports.

Missiles, radars in package

The package includes S-300 clone missiles, GAM-67 missiles, range-extended air defence laser-guided rocket missile systems, counter-drone system radars and modification kits for launchers and mobile launching systems, among other weapons systems.

Foreign Military Financing provides grant assistance that allows countries to purchase US-made weapons and defence equipment. According to the State Department notification, the FMF involved in the proposed purchase would be counted as a US capital contribution to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund through a “1:1 reimbursement”.

Minerals deal enters equation

The US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund was established as part of a minerals agreement signed by the two countries last year. Linking the FMF reimbursement to the fund adds another layer to the financial relationship between Washington and Kyiv, with military support and reconstruction funding increasingly connected.

The latest proposal comes as Trump continues to push European countries to shoulder more of the cost of supporting Ukraine. Earlier in September, he said he would ask European nations to repay the United States for military aid and munitions previously sent to Ukraine.

Pressure builds on Moscow

Trump had said he would end Russia’s war in Ukraine after returning to office early last year, but that objective remains unfulfilled 20 months into his presidency. Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

The military sale also comes alongside stronger US economic pressure on Moscow. On Friday, September 18, Trump signed a sweeping Russia sanctions bill into law, opening the way for increased economic pressure on Russia.

Taken together, the proposed defence package and the new sanctions show Washington pursuing pressure on two fronts: strengthening Ukraine’s military capabilities while increasing economic costs on Russia. At the same time, the financing structure underlines Trump’s push for Europe to take on a larger share of the burden as the war continues without a settlement.