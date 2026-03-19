EAM S Jaishankar Speaks To Israeli Counterpart To Discuss ‘Repercussions’ Of West Asia Conflict

EAM S Jaishankar | File Photo

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Both leaders disussed the ongoing West Asia conflict and its many repercussions.

"Had a telecon with FM @GidonSaar of Israel this evening. Exchanged views on the ongoing West Asia conflict and its many repercussions," the EAM said on X.

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Earlier, too, Jaishankar had urged de-escalation through dialogue with both Israel and Iran to end the conflict, which has now snowballed into a full-fledged crisis that has caused a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, which is located between Iran and Oman and is one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints. Significant global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments pass through it every day.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) termed the attacks against energy infrastructure in the Gulf region as “deeply disturbing”.

“India had previously called for the avoidance of targeting civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, across the region. Recent attacks against energy installations in different locations across this region are therefore deeply disturbing and only serve to further destabilise an already uncertain energy scenario for the whole world. Such attacks are unacceptable and need to cease,” the statement shared by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal read.

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Meanwhile, the war entered day 19 on Thursday, as the Israel–Iran conflict has escalated into a multi-front conflict, with sustained missile strikes, targeted killings, and regional spillover. Israel’s strikes on key Iranian figures triggered retaliatory attacks across Israel and the Gulf. Fighting has spread to Lebanon, Iraq and beyond, while displacement rises and civilian casualties mount.