'Unacceptable & Need To Cease': India Calls Attacks On Energy Infrastructure ‘Deeply Disturbing’

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | PTI

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday termed the attacks against the energy infrastructure in the Gulf region as “deeply disturbing”.

“India had previously called for the avoidance of targeting civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, across the region. Recent attacks against energy installations in different locations across this region are therefore deeply disturbing and only serve to further destabilise an already uncertain energy scenario for the whole world. Such attacks are unacceptable and need to cease,” the statement shared by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal read.

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The statement came in response to media queries regarding attacks against energy infrastructure in the Gulf region in the last few days.

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Meanwhile, the Israel–Iran war entered day 19 and has escalated into a multi-front conflict, with sustained missile strikes, targeted killings, and regional spillover. Israel’s strikes on key Iranian figures triggered retaliatory attacks across Israel and the Gulf. Fighting has spread to Lebanon, Iraq, and beyond, while displacement rises and civilian casualties mount.