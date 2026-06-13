EAM S Jaishankar Lodges Strong Protests To Marco Rubio Over US Navy Strikes That Killed 3 Indian Mariners In Gulf Of Oman | Video | Sputnik

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday raised with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio the killing of three Indian mariners in a US military strike on a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Oman.

Jaishankar, currently on a visit to Europe, spoke to the US Secretary of State on the phone.

Diplomatic outreach over strike

"Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India's strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners," the external affairs minister said on social media.

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"Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified," he said.

India's formal protest

India on Friday summoned Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks and told him that the American military's lethal strikes on commercial vessels with Indian crew members off the coast of Oman are unacceptable.

Read Also India Summons US Chargé d’Affaires For 2nd Time In Days Over Attacks Involving Indian Seafarers

Vessels targeted off Oman

A Palau-flagged oil tanker, Marivex, carrying 24 Indian seafarers, was disabled by US forces on June 8. All crew members were safely rescued.

On June 10, the US struck another Palau-flagged tanker, Settebello, killing three out of the 24 Indian sailors on board.

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Another vessel, Jalveer, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker with 20 Indians, was attacked on Thursday.

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