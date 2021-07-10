EAM S Jaishankar, Georgian President discuss progress of bilateral cooperation, connectivity, Afghanistan

Tbilisi [Georgia]: During his two-day visit to Georgia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday called on Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and discussed the progress of bilateral cooperation, connectivity and Afghanistan.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to call on President @Zourabichvili_S. Discussed the progress in our bilateral cooperation, connectivity and Afghanistan. Appreciate her strong support for our relationship." The EAM also had a conversation with Georgian Economy Minister Natela Turnava.