EAM Jaishankar meets UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly

EAM Jaishankar meet UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly | Twitter

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Saturday met his UK counterpart James Cleverly.

"Noted the progress in our Roadmap 2030. Also discussed the #Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Roadmap 2030

The Ukraine conflict and the situation in Indo-Pacific figured prominently in talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and visiting British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

Cleverly arrived in India on Friday on a two-day visit primarily to attend a special meeting of the UN Security Council Counter Terrorism Committee.

"Delighted to welcome UK Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly on his first India visit; shortly after our meeting in New York last month," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Noted the progress in our Roadmap 2030. Also discussed the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific," he added.

It is the first visit by a top-ranking official from Britain after Rishi Sunak took charge as the UK's first Indian-origin prime minister on Tuesday.

Collaborations between UK and India

During the visit, the British foreign secretary announced further collaboration between the UK and India through British International Investment.

This included 11 million Pound of UK funding invested in Kinara Capital, a woman-led fintech company, according to the British High Commission.

British International Investment is designed to strengthen trade ties with the UK's partners and generate economic growth.

The high commission said Cleverly also announced a 22 million pounds investment by the UK-backed Neev II Fund into Hygenco which will help India's green energy transition by pioneering green hydrogen.

India hosted the meeting of the UN Security Council Counter Terrorism Committee in its capacity as its chair.

While the first day's meeting took place in Mumbai on Friday, second day's deliberations were in Delhi on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)