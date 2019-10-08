Dusshera inspires us to live by honesty, truthfulness: President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi: Greeting the nation on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera on Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind said that the festival inspires us to live by honesty and truthfulness.

"Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Dusshera. The festival is a celebration of the victory of good over evil. It inspires us to live by honesty and truthfulness. May the day bring joy and prosperity to the people of the country," President Kovind tweeted.

On Monday also, President Kovind extended greetings to the nation on the eve of Dussehra and expressed hope that the festival will inspire people to work towards helping the needy and deprived.

"On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashmi, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all my fellow citizens and wish them success, prosperity, and happiness.

May this festival inspire us to work for the nation-building and making a society that cares for the needy and the deprived," said President Kovind in a statement.

He said that the festival is a celebration of the "triumph of truth over untruth" which inspires the people to live by the "timeless values of honesty and truthfulness".

"The life of Lord Rama is, in essence, a reflection of these values which remain as relevant today as ever," the President added.